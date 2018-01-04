Parliament’s national security committee to meet with defence officials next week

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Security was briefed on Thursday regarding the ongoing diplomatic friction between Pakistan and the US. Members of political parties expressed unity on national security while deciding on a second meeting which would be briefed by officials from defence institutions.



The row stems from US President Donald Trump’s New Year Eve tweet in which he said the US had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years. “They have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking our leaders as fools,” Trump had stated.



Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif briefed members of the committee.



Sources added that during his briefing, the foreign minister said Trump is talking in the language of India, adding that Pakistan's security forces have given tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and that there will not be any compromise on our dignity.

In his briefing, Asif said the US is making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failure in winning the war in Afghanistan.

The minister also stated that the country's civil and military leadership is on the same page over the issue.

He added that the US statements on Pakistan are contrary to the facts.

According to sources, the committee's participants dismissed calls for summoning a joint session of parliament to discuss the issue.

Defence officials will be invited to next meeting

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who heads the body, told the media after the meeting that the parliamentary body concluded that the reasons behind such statements from the US need to be reviewed.

He added that a balanced response, wherein the country's dignity is maintained, is needed while engaging with the US.

The NA speaker said the committee’s members tried to understand the situation, its recent background and future strategy.

Sadiq said the most important thing out of the meeting was the unity of all political parties on the issue.

The committee has decided to reconvene again next week, likely on January 11 or 12, and be briefed by members of the defence institutions, Sadiq informed further.

“Everyone wanted a follow-up meeting to chalk out the plan to counter any eventuality,” he explained.

The government aimed to take parliamentary leaders into confidence over Pakistan's response to the crisis by taking their input on the issue.



After a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) and the federal cabinet earlier this week, today's gathering was the third high-level forum to discuss the issue.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir was also present in the closed-door meeting, as was the defence secretary.



Dastagir also briefed the participants of the meeting later. Disputing the American figure of $33 billion of aid in the last fifteen years, he said the amount is, in fact, $23 billion and includes reimbursement in the form of the Coalition Support Fund.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting, Dastagir said when US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and later, Defence Secretary James Mattis visited Pakistan, they presented their stance in accordance with diplomatic norms and the talks were not threatening and insulting.

“[But] this was present in Trump’s tweet and before that when US Vice President Mike Pence made the ‘put Pakistan on notice’ statement from Afghanistan,” shared the defence minister.

“We need to have a holistic review of the entire situation. We are conducting a complete analysis and coolly formulating our response,” he said, adding that there should not be any doubts when it comes to the defence of Pakistan.

“The question is will America create a situation which will harm Pakistan...we are ready for this but still want to engage the US,” he shared.

Besides Asif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and NSA Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua also briefed participants on the latest situation.

The secretary of the Interior Ministry was also present in the meeting.

On Wednesday, Asif told a meeting of the federal cabinet that Pakistan has several options in response to withdrawal of aid by the United States, sources told Geo News.



"The civil-military leadership is on the same page under present circumstances," sources quoted the foreign minister telling the participants.



"The US withdrawal of aid to Pakistan will not make any difference; Pakistan too, has several options."



Earlier, the NSC expressed its disappointment over Trump's anti-Pakistan statement but decided not to take measures in haste in reply to US accusations.

The high-level huddle of the country's civilian and military leadership, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was held on Tuesday after Trump's tweet and threat to cut Pakistan's aid.



The committee stated that the country is undeterred in its resolve for establishing peace in Pakistan and has fought the war on terror with unflinching resolve.



The statement further added that during visits by US officials, it was decided to move forward with mutual trust and cooperation, which would also lead to stability in Afghanistan.

Trump's comments "struck with great insensitivity" and "negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation", further said the statement.

Elaborating further, the NSC stated that Pakistan cannot be blamed for failures in Afghanistan and accusing allies will not lead to the establishment of peace in the neighbouring country.

It added that large areas of Afghanistan are outside the government's writ and have become safe havens for terrorists which endanger the region.

Pakistan also voiced its support for the Afghan government's efforts for peace, with the NSC agreeing that peace in Afghanistan is not only linked to peace and stability in the region but also important for peace in the world.