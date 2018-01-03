Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday (today) to discuss strategy in wake of Donald Trump's tweet, in which the US president accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in the New Year's day tweet. "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Today’s cabinet meeting will discuss Trump’s remarks and mull over a strategy to tackle the challenges arising as a result. The national as well as regional security situation, economic and social affairs would also be brought under discussion in the meeting.

NSC decides not to take measures in haste post Trump statement

The National Security Committee (NSC) met on Tuesday over US President Donald Trump's anti-Pakistan statement. Expressing disappointment over the remarks, the committee decided not to take measures in haste in reply to US accusations.

The high-level huddle of the country's civilian and military leadership, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, reiterated that the country remains undeterred in its resolve to establish peace in Pakistan and has fought the war on terror with unflinching resolve.

The statement further added that during visits by US officials, it was decided to move forward with mutual trust and cooperation, which would also lead to stability in Afghanistan.

Trump's comments "struck with great insensitivity" and "negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation", said the statement.

Elaborating further, the NSC stated that Pakistan cannot be blamed for failures in Afghanistan and accusing allies will not lead to establishment of peace in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan also voiced its support for the Afghan government's efforts for peace, with the NSC agreeing that peace in Afghanistan is not only linked to peace and stability in the region but also important for peace in the world.

Sources said it was also decided during the NSC meeting to summon a parliamentary meeting to discuss the anti-Pakistan statement by Trump and take the parliamentary leaders into confidence over Pakistan's response.