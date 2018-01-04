Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Wedding festivities: Fireworks display banned in Islamabad

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The use of crackers, explosive devices and firearms along with fireworks display has been banned in Islamabad.

In a notification by the district magistrate, ICT, the citizens have been also directed to strictly adhere to the wedding rules including ending event on time [10pm] and serve 'one dish' to guests. 

The notification reads: “With reference to section 3, 4 & 5 of the Marriage Functions (Prohibition of Ostentatious Displays and Wasteful Expenses) Ordinance 2000 and in lies with the Judgment of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan, no person will explode or allow anyone to explode cracker and other explosive device firing or Firearm or display or allow anyone to display fireworks.”

The notification adds: “ All concerned are hereby directed to adhere to the prescribed timing(i.e. 10:00 p.m.), prohibition of ostentatious display and provisions relating to "One Dish". All stakeholders must have to ensure compliance of the said law in true letter and spirit, failing which stern action will be carried out in accordance with law.”


