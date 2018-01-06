Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Maryam asks CJP to focus on hospitals of Sindh, KP as well

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz requested on Saturday the Chief Justice of Pakistan to also focus on hospitals of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Maryam was referring to the Supreme Court's remarks today while hearing the suo motu notice on the deplorable state of public hospitals in Punjab. 

Chief Justice Nisar is heading a two-member bench in the apex court's Lahore Registry that is hearing the case. 

Maryam tweeted that she requests the chief justice to spare some attention to Sindh and KP from where people visit hospitals of Punjab for treatment. 

Will shut down OLMT-like projects if health, education state doesn't improve: CJP

Two-member bench hearing suo motu notice of public welfare issues at Lahore Registry

During today's hearing, the chief justice came down hard on the Punjab government, stating that instead of providing free medicines in hospitals, the provincial government is spending millions of rupees on promotion campaigns in the media. 

Maryam has been supporting her father and even led her mother to victory in the NA-120 by-election campaign following her father's disqualification by the Supreme Court in July last year. 

