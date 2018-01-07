Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran Khan has proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka: PTI

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday rebutted reports of party chief Imran Khan's third marriage, but said he has proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka. 

"To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children," the PTI tweeted.

"If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy," the tweet added.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said earlier today the party would be issuing an important press statement on the reports of party chief Imran Khan’s third marriage.

The News reported on Saturday that Imran has secretly married on January 1 — for the third time — a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

Has Imran Khan married again?

The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore

PTI leaders, however, rejected the reports.

“Ridiculous! when SC deprives IK's detractors from doing accusatory stories of corruption, they create stories of his "marriage"! Somewhat pathetic too!” tweeted Shireen Mazari.

PTI's Awn Chaudhry called the piece “irresponsible yellow journalism”.

According to The News, the PTI chairperson started 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.

The nikah, according to the article, was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 7 hours ago
Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

 Updated 9 hours ago
KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM