Imran Khan has proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday rebutted reports of party chief Imran Khan's third marriage, but said he has proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka.



"To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children," the PTI tweeted.

"If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy," the tweet added.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said earlier today the party would be issuing an important press statement on the reports of party chief Imran Khan’s third marriage.



The News reported on Saturday that Imran has secretly married on January 1 — for the third time — a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.



PTI leaders, however, rejected the reports.

“Ridiculous! when SC deprives IK's detractors from doing accusatory stories of corruption, they create stories of his "marriage"! Somewhat pathetic too!” tweeted Shireen Mazari.

PTI's Awn Chaudhry called the piece “irresponsible yellow journalism”.

According to The News, the PTI chairperson started 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.

The nikah, according to the article, was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.