Progress of last four years no less than a miracle, says PM Abbasi

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan remarked on Monday that progress of last four years is no less than a miracle while addressing the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries on his day-long visit to the industrial city

He remarked that governing Pakistan is no easy task, nevertheless, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government did its best and turned around the country's economy and security situation.

"Today, there is surplus gas and electricity in the country," he stated, adding that the PML-N government has added to the country's motorway network over 1,800 kilometres of roads.

PM Abbasi said the PML-N has taken the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity owing to the dynamic vision and policies of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and said the economic situation of the country today was far better than what it was in 2013. He reiterated that the country's GDP was destined to rise to 6 percent and pointed out that had there been no sit-ins and politics of protests and allegations, the economic situation of the country would have been far better today.



He said the PML-N has put good governance into practice and accomplished tasks that were deemed impossible by previous governments.

He added that even if no one believes it, Pakistan has been victorious in the war against terrorism. "The successes achieved by Pakistan could not have been achieved by someone else," he said further.



The premier shared that around 250,000 coalition soldiers in Afghanistan could not resolve the conflict there.

'Nawaz is still my PM'

While addressing a workers' convention in the city, PM Abbasi shared that Nawaz was, is and will always remain the PM for him.

"Nawaz is our leader and he will always remain our prime minister," said PM Abbasi, adding that the nation rejected the verdict against Nawaz Sharif.



"PML-N's platform and Nawaz's politics teaches us politics of serving people and goodwill," he remarked, adding "we never levelled any allegations against anyone nor did we ever hurl abuses."



We trust the people to take a decision in favour of PML-N in the upcoming general election. "2018 elections will be of PML-N," he said.

"Political decisions are not made in court, political decisions are made in polling stations," he claimed.

"We know of just one leader. People who change political alliances, change their political leaders, they can never serve the people," the PM added.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who remarked that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is still the leader of PML-N.

"We will take Nawaz Sharif's mission to the upcoming elections," he said.



"Our political rivals expected that we will lose our footing after July 28 [when Supreme Court announced the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif]. Since then, thank God, our enemies have lost their presence, and not PML-N."

Asif said that PM has listened to the problems of traders and industrialists and action will be taken to resolve their problems.

The progress and development in Pakistan today is unprecedented, he claimed, adding projects worth Rs150 billion being implemented in the country.

PM praises Sialkot's business community



Earlier in the day, PM Abbasi praised the business community of Sialkot while addressing an event at the Sialkot International Airport.



Speaking at the event, the PM remarked that development work across the country is reflective of the vision of Nawaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Reiterating his earlier claims, he said that when PML-N came into power conditions in Pakistan were dire. "We even completed the Nandipur project which started in 2006."

However, he remarked that PML-N continues to be criticised despite completing projects and working for the benefit of the people.

The ruling PML-N government completed projects for the generation of 10,000 Megawatts power, he said, adding “Not only did we resolve electricity crises, we are also working for electricity generation for the coming 15 years.”

The PM added, "attempts were even made to spread disorder in the last four years but PML-N continues to work for the people."

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the completion of several development projects in Sialkot and adjoining areas. He said the National Highway Authority was completing projects worth Rs 200 billion in the area.

He said the development projects were in accordance with the vision and hard work of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N always focused on such projects for the betterment of common man.

He said the PML-N was the only political party of the country which unprecedentedly launched and completed projects.

Earlier, the premier had inaugurated the international terminal of the Sialkot airport, terming it the "first successful greenfield airport" in the world.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Aviation Adviser Sardar Mehtab Abbasi were present alongside the premier.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who hails from Sialkot, received the prime minister on his arrival. The premier was also briefed by the National Highway Authority on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.