Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

Sachin Tendulkar with his daughter Sara

Indian police arrested a man from Bengal for allegedly stalking former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter in Mumbai.

According to reports in Indian media, the man – a 32-year old man named Deb Kumar Maity – was arrested from West Bengal for passing lewd messages and making several calls to the cricketer’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

The accused had called at Tendulkar's residence number for more than 20 times and even threatened to abduct his 20-year-old daughter, said police sources.

The family members of the accused claimed that he was mentally ill for years.

He was produced before a district court and will be taken to Mumbai for further investigation.

Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket on November 16, 2013 after playing his 200th Test match, against the West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

