 

Georgina Rodriguez hits gym after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr action

Al Nassr star's partner flaunts fit body on social media

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Georgina Rodriguez gives peek into workout session on social media. — Instagram/@georginagio

After celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible performance during the King's Cup semi-final, his partner Georgina Rodriguez is now hitting the gym.

After documenting her partner's action at the Al Awwal Stadium during Al Nassr's semi-final 3-1 victory over Al Khaleej on her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old model is now hitting the gym.

Georgina Rodriguez takes Instagram followers inside workout session. — Instagram Stories/@georginagio

She shared a boomerang video of herself busting out some leg workouts at the gym.

Additionally, she accompanied the video with a mirror selfie of herself, striking a workout pose.

Her partner and Portuguese footballer continues to excel in his football prowess at 39 as Rodriguez continues to support him.

She has continued to stand by her family that she shares with the former Real Madrid legend who has scored 44 goals in 45 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

The Al Nassr took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the team's victory over Al Khaleej with some shots from the field captioned: "The King’s Cup … let’s go."

Al Nassr is set to face for the fifth time its arch-foe Al Hilal in the final on May 31.

