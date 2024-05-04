NFL star Patrick Mahomes pays homage to Cristiano Ronaldo

Kansas City Chiefs star boasts his other football skills to Al Nassr star's super fan

Patrick Mahomes celebrates football move like Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters/File

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recreated football star Cristiano Ronaldo's signature "Siu" celebration to celebrate a successful penalty kick against YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Mahomes, 28, showed off his "other" football skills as he passed the ball into the right-hand corner on the ground and mocked the 19-year-old Ronaldo super fan with a "Siu" celebration during a friendly game.

"That's your Ronaldo, right?" he said as he rubbed his goal in.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration recreated by Patrick Mahomes. — X/@SpeedUpdates1

The three-time National Football Association (NFL) Super Bowl winner is a minority investor into women's soccer club the KC Current along with his wife Brittany, Daily Mail reported.



Other sports stars who have paid homage to the Portuguese footballer with his signature celebration include tennis pro Novak Djokovic and Milwaukee Bucks star Gianni Antetokounmpo.

Ronaldo, 39, has been doing the celebration since 2013, when he was playing for Real Madrid and has since brought it with him to Juventus, Manchester United and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, where he currently plays.

The Kansas City Chiefs star's was seen at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Draft, earlier this week.

He had rocked up to the event in Kansas City with wrestler and YouTuberLogan Paul and other villain superstars, donning his own custom-made wrestling belt.

His appearance at the WWE Draft came after staging a charity gala in Las Vegas over the weekend, which was also attended by his friend teammate Travis Kelce.