Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CTD Sialkot arrests Daesh terrorist, recovers explosives

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

According to a recent report by an independent think tank, More than 150 people were killed in around six terrorist attacks claimed by the Daesh group in Pakistan in 2017

SIALKOT: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist belonging to Daesh from Shah Sharif graveyard in the Daska area.

According to CTD, explosives, detonators and other items were also recovered from the suspect.

Two Daesh suspects arrested in anti-terror raid in Sialkot

Terror suspects were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies: CTD spokesperson

A case has been booked against the suspect and investigation in the case is underway, CTD said.

Law enforcement authorities arrested dozens of men having affiliations with Daesh in the past year.

According to a recent report by an independent think tank, more than 150 people were killed in around six terrorist attacks claimed by the Daesh group in Pakistan in 2017.

The report tallied that militant, nationalist/insurgent and violent sectarian groups carried out a total of 370 terrorist attacks in 64 districts of Pakistan in 2017, stated the Pakistan Security Report 2017, released by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank specialising in security and conflict dynamics of Pakistan and the region.

Daesh footprint increased in Pakistan in 2017: report

PIPS report also notes over 130% increase in cross-border attacks

These attacks included 24 suicide and gun-and-suicide coordinated attacks, which killed 815 people, besides injuring 1,736. These attacks posted a 16 per cent decrease from the total in the previous year; even the number of people killed fell by 10 per cent.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

 Updated 6 hours ago
NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

 Updated 7 hours ago
FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

 Updated 6 hours ago
After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

Updated 9 hours ago
Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM