CTD Sialkot arrests Daesh terrorist, recovers explosives

SIALKOT: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist belonging to Daesh from Shah Sharif graveyard in the Daska area.

According to CTD, explosives, detonators and other items were also recovered from the suspect.

A case has been booked against the suspect and investigation in the case is underway, CTD said.

Law enforcement authorities arrested dozens of men having affiliations with Daesh in the past year.

According to a recent report by an independent think tank, more than 150 people were killed in around six terrorist attacks claimed by the Daesh group in Pakistan in 2017.

The report tallied that militant, nationalist/insurgent and violent sectarian groups carried out a total of 370 terrorist attacks in 64 districts of Pakistan in 2017, stated the Pakistan Security Report 2017, released by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank specialising in security and conflict dynamics of Pakistan and the region.

These attacks included 24 suicide and gun-and-suicide coordinated attacks, which killed 815 people, besides injuring 1,736. These attacks posted a 16 per cent decrease from the total in the previous year; even the number of people killed fell by 10 per cent.