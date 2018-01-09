Indian troops martyr two youth in Kashmir

Indian troops take positions in occupied Kashmir. Photo: PTI

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

Reports said the Indian army, in an operation in Larnoo, in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, martyred one youth identified as Muhammad Farhan Wani. The troops also critically injured another youth, Ashraf Khan, during the operation, who passed away later.

An Indian army officer talking to media men in Srinagar claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have shut down mobile internet services in all districts of south Kashmir.