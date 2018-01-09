Careem service restored after temporary outage

KARACHI: Ride-hailing app Careem's service was back up after suffering a temporary outage in Pakistan, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to Careem officials, the app is fixed after a momentary outage.

"Any inconvenience is deeply regretted. We aim to continue to improve and simplify lives and your patience and support is appreciated," the service officials stated.

At the time of outage, several users after opening the app reported seeing the following message.

Earlier when Geo.tv reached out to inquire about the breakdown, Careem’s spokesman confirmed they were "experiencing a technical difficulty" and that the service would be "restored soon".

People also took to social media to narrate their ordeal.



