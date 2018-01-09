Politicians condemn terrorist attack targeting security personnel in Quetta

At least six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured Tuesday when a suspected suicide blast rocked Quetta's Zarghoon road near the Balochistan Assembly building. Photo: Geo News

Local leaders took to social media to condemn a terrorist attack that martyred at least six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel.

At least 17 others were injured on Tuesday when a suspected suicide blast rocked Quetta's Zarghoon road near the Balochistan Assembly building.

Photos: Geo News

The explosion took place near a police truck parked close to GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the city's high-security Red Zone, around 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.





Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the attack and said that acts of cowardice cannot affect the nation's resolve in the war against terrorism.

He expressed deep regret at the loss of lives in the incident.



Abbasi offered condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel and prayed for the departed souls.

The prime minister also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the victims injured in the terrorist attack.

PML-N president Nawaz Sharif

PML-N president Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta. He paid homage to the martyrs and said that the armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies have always shown courage and bravery.

Nawaz offered his sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif

“Tragic news from Quetta. May Allah have mercy on the dead & injured & their families. Allah Pakistan ki khair kerna. Ameen.”

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari



“Cowardly attack will not weaken the resolve of Pakistani nation and law enforcing agencies to fight the menace of terrorism in the county. He said that all these valiant policemen are heroes of the nation.”

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal

“Strongly condemn the attack on security personnel bus onQuetta’s Zarghoon Road.”

“Cowardly acts like these won't affect the spirit of the Pakistani nation. The entire nation along with law enforcement agencies is united in the war against terrorism.”

AML President Sheikh Rashid

"Extremely sad news #Quetta."

MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi

“As there is no provincial Government in Balochistan #Quetta bleeds. Expect emergency to be imposed until the new cabinet takes oath.”

Balochistan MPA Sarfraz Bugti

“The latest terror attack in #Quetta by terrorists is an attempt to portray #Balochistan negatively amidst Chief Minister's resignation. Fight against terrorism will continue despite the change of government in the province. #Pakistan”

PTI leader Shireen Mazari

“Quetta's law and security personnel again the target of another terrorist attack - a suicide bomber targeted a Balochistan Constabulary truck. 5 martyred. Truly sad but question is how it happened in Red Zone very close to Prov Assembly.”

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen

“Strongly condemn by the horrific bomb blast outside Balochistan Assembly, resulting in invaluable life loss. May Allah give patience to the families of deceased & quick recovery to those who're injured.”

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi

“Strongly condemn the loss of precious lives in the cowardly Bomb attack near Balochistan Assembly, Quetta. Thoughts and prayers with victims & families.”

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif

"Prayers and deep sympathies for the people of Quetta who were subjected to an act of terrorism this evening. May Allah bless the souls of martyrs in eternal peace and give their families Sabr and courage!"



