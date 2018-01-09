Qalandars rope in fitness trainer Richard Stonier for PSL3

Richard Stonier has expresses his excitement on joining the PSL franchise. — Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have roped-in Richard Stonier, a fitness trainer from England, to work with its team during the third edition of the PSL.



An official of Lahore Qalandars confirmed to Geo.tv that Stonier will join the franchise for pre-tournament camp in Lahore in February.

“Stonier is a skillful trainer & an immensely experienced fitness professional with over a decade of experience,” said Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, on Tursday.

He is also working with Pakistan domestic team, Sui Sothern Gas Company, which gives him an understanding of fitness level of Pakistani cricketers.

“He will be here for the pre-tournament camp to work with our players. The camp is likely to commence in the first week of February,” Rana added.

Stonier has also expressed his excitement on joining the PSL team. He’s looking forward to share his experience with Qalandars’ players.

“Privileged and honoured to be part of this amazing team and now very excited to share the experience with a great family,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The third edition of the PSL starts on February 22 with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi taking on new entrants Multan Sultans.