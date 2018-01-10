Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
Web Desk

Brave police officer saves woman who attempted suicide

Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

KASUR: An officer of the Motorway Police was commended for his act of humanity and bravery when he saved a woman who had jumped into a river to commit suicide, Geo News reported.

The woman, aged 22, was said to have been feeling doleful after being divorced, authorities said, adding that she had jumped into Jambar Canal near Phoolnagar's Link Road.

The officer — identified as Zahid Maqsood — was commended by DIG Motorway Police Mirza Faran Baig for acting immediately, leaping into the water, and saving the young woman's life.

The woman was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and is out of danger now.



