Zainab’s murderers will be given exemplary punishment: Rana Sanaullah

Two people have been suspected to be involved in rape and murder of Zainab, but they will be arrested soon and given exemplary punishment, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said, refusing to reveal further information regarding the investigation.



While speaking on Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Sanaullah said they have been probing similar incidents that have taken place in the past. However, the provincial law minister did not deem it right to disclose developments of the recent incident.

Zainab, a minor, went missing from her neighbourhood in Kasur on January 4, a few days after which her raped and strangled body was found in a garbage pile.

The incident sparked protest across the district. Police responded to the situation by opening fire at the protesters, killing two of them.

When asked why the incident of police opening fire at protesters took place yet again, Sanaullah said the right approach for police to deal with demonstrators was in place. He added they would act against those who have tried to violate rules.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Director General Salman Sufi was also approached to comment on what measures the provincial government was taking to prevent such incidents, considering many cases have surfaced from the same district, Kasur, lately. To this, Sufi said their efforts have led to many missing children reuniting with their parents in the past.

However, in their efforts to curb the menace, Sufi said they would base their curriculum for the year on child abuse, just like last year’s was on women empowerment.

On a question over resistance from society, while discussing child abuse, Aahung Senior Advocacy Coordinator Musarrat Jabeen said that no matter what panel or forum they take to, they find people reluctant to talk about the menace.

“People ask us what is the need to discuss such topics when they are not in the children’s mind,” Jabeen said. But now there are a few parents who want their children to be aware of their surroundings and get educated so as to protect themselves, she added.