Nation’s head hangs in shame over Zainab's rape, murder: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, expressing condolences over the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur, remarked that the head of the entire nation hangs in shame over the heinous incident, which is a matter of embarrassment for the country.



He made the remarks while hearing the case of Al Razi Medical College, Peshawar earlier today.

He also observed that more than him, his wife is disturbed over the incident.

The chief justice added that although [the nation is in] grief and anger, there is still no justification for the lawyers’ strike.

The Punjab Bar Council announced a complete boycott of courts today, as lawyers demanded the immediate arrest of the minor’s killer(s).

He had taken a suo motu notice on Wednesday, after the brutal discovery of the rape and murder of Zainab sparked nationwide public outrage.

He also ordered the Punjab Inspector General of Police to submit a report to the court within 24 hours.

Earlier that day, responding to the parents' appeal, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa issued directives for all-out support to the civil administration to arrest the criminals and bring them to exemplary justice.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and summoned reports from the Kasur sessions judge and police officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Additional Inspector-General Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh.

The JIT, which also includes officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Intelligence Bureau, was ordered to submit its report within 24 hours.