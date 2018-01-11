Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP takes notice of sale of substandard packaged milk

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

The Supreme Court's Karachi Registry. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the sale of substandard packaged milk. 

According to a notification by the Supreme Court registrar, the chief justice will hold a public hearing on the case on Saturday at its Karachi Registry. 

The chief justice, in the Lahore Registry, is already hearing the matter of sale of unsafe milk in Punjab as part of its suo motu notice on public welfare issues. 

Will not allow sale of chemical as milk, observes chief justice

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard suo motu case of harmful substances in packaged milk

While hearing that case on January 6 in Lahore, Chief Justice Nisar had remarked that the old and young alike are forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that formalin, a food preservative, is present inside all packaged milk.

During the hearing, the bench, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, banned across the country the use of injections in cows to increase their milk production capacity.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Zainab's killer has been caught, claims Kasuri

Zainab's killer has been caught, claims Kasuri

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Updated 2 hours ago
Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

 Updated an hour ago
Zainab's father wants JIT head changed

Zainab's father wants JIT head changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan in talks with US over security assistance: FO

Pakistan in talks with US over security assistance: FO

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran announces to join Qadri’s protest from Jan 18

Imran announces to join Qadri’s protest from Jan 18

 Updated an hour ago
'My name is Zainab. I am seven-years-old'

'My name is Zainab. I am seven-years-old'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Teenage girl raped, killed in Sargodha

Teenage girl raped, killed in Sargodha

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM