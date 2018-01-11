CJP takes notice of sale of substandard packaged milk

The Supreme Court's Karachi Registry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the sale of substandard packaged milk.

According to a notification by the Supreme Court registrar, the chief justice will hold a public hearing on the case on Saturday at its Karachi Registry.

The chief justice, in the Lahore Registry, is already hearing the matter of sale of unsafe milk in Punjab as part of its suo motu notice on public welfare issues.

While hearing that case on January 6 in Lahore, Chief Justice Nisar had remarked that the old and young alike are forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that formalin, a food preservative, is present inside all packaged milk.

During the hearing, the bench, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, banned across the country the use of injections in cows to increase their milk production capacity.