Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

KASUR: A sixth-grader's body was recovered from a field in Kasur on Thursday.



Sharaq aka Bobby had gone missing after he was sent to school three days ago, claimed the boy's parents.

The body of the boy — a resident of Patoki — was recovered from a nearby village, Dholan Chak-27.

The incident follows the recent rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur.

A public outcry broke out on social media after members of the civil society, including celebrities, social activists and local leaders who demanded justice for the child.



