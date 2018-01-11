Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

KASUR: A sixth-grader's body was recovered from a field in Kasur on Thursday. 

Sharaq aka Bobby had gone missing after he was sent to school three days ago, claimed the boy's parents.

The body of the boy — a resident of Patoki — was recovered from a nearby village, Dholan Chak-27.

The incident follows the recent rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur. 

A public outcry broke out on social media after members of the civil society, including celebrities, social activists and local leaders who demanded justice for the child.    


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Zainab's killer has been caught, claims Kasuri

Zainab's killer has been caught, claims Kasuri

 Updated an hour ago
Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Updated an hour ago
Zainab's father wants JIT head changed

Zainab's father wants JIT head changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan in talks with US over security assistance: FO

Pakistan in talks with US over security assistance: FO

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran announces to join Qadri’s protest from Jan 18

Imran announces to join Qadri’s protest from Jan 18

 Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
'My name is Zainab. I am seven-years-old'

'My name is Zainab. I am seven-years-old'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Teenage girl raped, killed in Sargodha

Teenage girl raped, killed in Sargodha

Updated 3 hours ago
Constitution gives me right to visit hospitals, says CJP

Constitution gives me right to visit hospitals, says CJP

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM