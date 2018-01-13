Can't connect right now! retry
By
APP

Pakistan Coast Guards foil bid to smuggle 400kg narcotics in Pasni

By
APP

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

The recovered drugs are said to be worth Rs3.5 billion.

QUETTA: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics in Pasni and seized 400kg narcotics on Friday.

According to a spokesman, PCG personnel, acting on a tip off, recovered the narcotics from Albehar boat and arrested five smugglers.

The recovered drugs are said to be worth Rs3.5 billion.

Meanwhile, four people were also apprehended after recovery of 300 grams crystal meth from them during checking at Makran Coastal Highway.

The vehicle of arrested suspects was also impounded. The arrested suspects were being further interrogated.

