pakistan
Saturday Jan 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Another case surfaces of alleged sexual assault of minor in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

The suspect allegedly assaulted a six-year-old boy in a bakery, police said

KARACHI: Another case of sexual assault of a minor surfaced in the city on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect – a man named Tanveer – allegedly assaulted the six-year-old boy in a bakery on January 8.

The accused was arrested from the jurisdiction of the Napier Police Station, police officials said.

A case was registered against the incident on the complaint of the minor’s mother, who is blind.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrates (South) court today, where he was remanded into police custody for two days.

The incident is the latest in a string of similar incidents of child abuse which emerged just as the country reels from the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, Zainab, in Kasur earlier this month.

On Friday, a 10-year-old boy went missing but was returned home by his alleged kidnapper on Saturday morning. According to the child’s uncle, an unknown man lured the minor into going with him by offering him to buy candy.

Minor in Karachi returns after going missing for a day

Saddar SP Tauqeer Naeem told journalists that the child went outside a seminary to get water, and then went missing

The man dropped off the child in the morning near his house, the uncle said. The boy reportedly has no signs of torture on his body.

A wave of protests swept across the country after the discovery of Zainab’s lifeless body, as the enraged public demanded immediate justice for the victim and various circles called for implementation of child protection laws to prevent such tragedies in future.  

