pakistan
Saturday Jan 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Minor in Karachi returns after going missing for a day

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

KARACHI: A 10-year-old boy who went missing on Friday returned home on Saturday morning, said the family, who had been protesting against the disappearance overnight.

An unknown man lured the minor into going with him yesterday by offering him to buy candy. The man dropped off the child in the morning near his house, the minor’s uncle said.

The boy has no signs of torture on his body, his uncle added.

A case against the child’s abduction has been registered in the Aram Bagh Police Station.

The family and relatives of the minor had protested at Burns Road over the child's disappearance in the early hours of Saturday. The family had said that the minor had not returned home since Friday. The aggrieved family had recorded their protest by burning tires and forcefully shutting the busy market.

A contingent of police and paramilitary forces had also arrived at the Burns Road after the protest.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Kamran Tessori and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representative Khurram Sherzaman had arrived at the spot and expressed their support to the family and relatives of the missing.

Tessori had said that the rulers should take strict measures against crimes against minors.

Saddar SP Tauqeer Naeem earlier told journalists that the child went outside a seminary to get water and then went missing.

“We have taken CCTV footage of some sites and we are reviewing it,” he said.

The protestors had dispersed after police filed FIR of the case.

Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja has directed DIG South to submit a detailed report in connection with the incident that triggered panic in the area.

