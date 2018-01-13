Terrorist involved in Karachi airport attack killed: SSP Rao Anwar

KARACHI: Police claimed on Saturday to have killed four terrorists, one of whom was involved in attacks on Jinnah International Airport and PNS Mehran in the city.



According to Malir SSP Rao Anwar, Nazar was involved in attacks on Karachi airport in June 2014, PNS Mehran in 2011 and an imambargah on MA Jinnah road in early 2000s. He was the commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which was led by Hakimullah Mehsud.

The other terrorist, Ishaq, was key member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The SSP said identities of other two terrorists had yet to be ascertained.

The “terrorists” were killed in retaliatory fire during a raid in Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi, said Anwar. He added the raid was carried out on a tip-off. The SSP claimed terrorists also lobbed hand grenades at them.