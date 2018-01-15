Private sector running airlines in many countries: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz said on Monday that the private sector runs airlines in several countries of the world, adding that the state-owned airlines across the globe are generally in loss.

The minister’s statement came a day after his interview to an international news agency, in which he said that the federal government will try to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) before general elections due this year.

In a press conference in the capital today, Aziz said that the privatisation of the national air carrier will be completed by April 15, 2018.

It will be ensured that the rights of the employees will be safeguarded, he said. “Privatisation of airlines creates environment of competitiveness,” said Aziz, adding that several airlines in the world, which emerged after the formation of the PIA, turned out to be far more successful.

“We also want to maintain the national identity of the PIA,” he further said.

The government is trying to make the balance sheet of the PIA positive from negative, said Daniyal Aziz.

While speaking about the current dismal state of the steel mills of Pakistan, the minister said that the employees have been paid their dues of the past four months.

When big industries go into loss then it affects the economy, said Aziz, adding that saving those industries without foreign investment is inevitable.



According to a Reuters report, PIA has been hit by management turmoil in recent years and a 2016 plane crash that led to 47 deaths.



PIA was among 68 state-owned companies earmaked for privatisation in return for a $6.7 billion International Monetary Fund package that helped the government stave off a default in 2013. Despite some initial success, the process stalled in 2016 after staff protests caused havoc with PIA operations and the government passed a law that effectively made it impossible to privatise the airline.



Aziz had said that the government would have to pass laws in parliament to reverse the 2016 legislation that converted PIA into a limited company and effectively barred the government from giving up management control.

Both Emirates and Etihad had shown interest in buying PIA before the government backed down from privatisation in 2016, an English-language newspaper had earlier reported quoting an unnamed official.

