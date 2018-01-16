Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Punjab government to provide full security for PAT's Jan. 17 protest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab decided Monday night to offer full-fledged security to the participants of a sit-in being staged by the Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) on January 17, Geo News reported, citing sources.

On the day of the protest, strict checking will be conducted at the city's entry and exit points, sources in the provincial government added, explaining that police officers on duty will remain unarmed.

Police personnel from adjoining cities will also be called on duty in order to provide additional security to the protesters on a larger scale.

'Will get justice' for Model Town martyrs

Prior to this, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari — upon reaching Lahore — said, "Enough is enough; we will get justice for the martyrs of the Model Town tragedy."

Zardari also met the PPP party leaders and discussed various matters, including the January 17 protest and campaign against the government.

The co-chairman advised his party leaders to ensure that more and more members should come to Mall Road for the protest on January 17.

Shehbaz Sharif's government cannot go on anymore, Zardari stressed, adding that he will make sure that justice prevails.

Comments

