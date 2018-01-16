Fakhar, Haris fall after fifties as Pakistan slow down

Haris Sohail scored an impressive fifty/Getty Images

HAMILTON: Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail - in for out-of-form Azhar Ali - both scored sure-footed fifties after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the fourth ODI at Hamilton on Tuesday.

Fakhar scored 54 off 75 balls before falling to the spin of Mitchell Santner. Faheem Ashraf, opening the innings after Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the match due to injury, could not fire and went for 1 off a Tim Southee delivery.

Fakhar Zaman salutes the crowd after scoring fifty/Getty Images

Haris Sohail stabilised Pakistan's innings with a steady 50 off 74 balls before getting out off Kane Williamson's bowling.

Just as Pakistan seemed to slow down, Mohammad Hafeez and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hit fifties in the later overs to steer Pakistan closer to a respectable total.

Earlier, during toss, Sarfraz praised the pitch. "We shall try to set a good score," he said.

New Zealand have already claimed the five-match ODI series 3-0.