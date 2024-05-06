PCB unveils Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 kit

Babar Azam-led Green Shirts to kick-off their World Cup campaign on June 6 in United States

Pakistan's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the national squad’s official kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday in a ceremony held in Lahore.



Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam along with senior players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and others posed with the new jersey named "Matrix Jersey" in a video shared by the cricket board on X.

The video showed Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Babar and others doing drills. It concluded with all the players wearing the new jersey for the upcoming ICC event.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup with India, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts United States.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will leave for Ireland tomorrow ahead of their T20I series against the home side.

Pakistan team will play three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England. After the England series, Pakistan will leave for the United States to feature in the T20 World Cup.

The 18-player squad, which was announced for Ireland and England T20Is, will be reduced to 15 players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I against England on May 22.

The initial deadline for squad submission was May 1 but the teams can make changes till 25th of the same month. After that, any changes will require approval from the event’s technical committee.

It is worth mentioning that 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Schedule of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup matches

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill