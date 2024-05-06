 

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates his former club for 20th Liga Portugal win

Al Nassr star reacts to his debut club lifting Liga Portugal after beating Benefica

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's former club wins Liga Portugal. — Reuters/File

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to congratulate Portugals' Sporting CP for bagging their 20th Liga Portugal after defeating Benfica 2-0 on Sunday.

Ronaldo, 39, who is a former player of the Portuguese club, shared a congratulatory post by the club's official Instagram page on his own Instagram Story.

Ronaldo gives shout out to his debut club for winning 20th Liga Portugal title. — Instagram Story/@cristiano

He added added the caption: "Congratulations, the Champions!"

The Portuguese footballer launched his career as a professional footballer at Sporting Lisbon's academy, where he trained. 

Ruben Amorim's side changed the name of their training complex to Cristiano Ronaldo Academy "in honour of the man who became the greatest Portuguese player of all time", Besoccer reported.

In 2003, at the age of 18, the former Real Madrid star impressed Manchester United's former manager Alex Ferguson with his football skills when Sporting Lisbon marked a 3-1 victory over his team.

A few days later, Ferguson took Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

Sporting Lisbon, the division’s top scorers by far with 92 goals in 32 matches, have only lost twice this season.

