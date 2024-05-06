Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez enjoys day out with daughter Bella

May 06, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spent some quality time with her youngest child after she received a warm Mother's Day shoutout from her beau on Sunday.
Rodriguez, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of her two-year-old daughter Bella, which she captioned: "Out for a walk with the parents."
The picture showed Bella dressed in a blue dress, adorned with cute accessories from head to toe, while holding her stuffed toy and wearing a pink backpack.
Before her Instagram Story about going out with her daughter, the Argentine-born Spanish model had shared a sweet video of Bella giving her a bouquet of flowers.
The video, which also showed the Al Nassr star right behind his daughter, was captioned: "Being a mom is the best thing in life. Happy days to all of us."
The Portuguese footballer and his girlfriend often share snaps from their family outings and vacations on their social media, giving fans a peek into their lives and the beautiful places they get to explore together.