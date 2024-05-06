Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez enjoys day out with daughter Bella

Al Nassr star's girlfriend spends quality time with her two-year-old daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez says being a mom is "the best thing in life". — Instagram/@georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spent some quality time with her youngest child after she received a warm Mother's Day shoutout from her beau on Sunday.



Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez heads out with daughter Bella. — Instagram Story/@georginagio

Rodriguez, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of her two-year-old daughter Bella, which she captioned: "Out for a walk with the parents."

The picture showed Bella dressed in a blue dress, adorned with cute accessories from head to toe, while holding her stuffed toy and wearing a pink backpack.

Before her Instagram Story about going out with her daughter, the Argentine-born Spanish model had shared a sweet video of Bella giving her a bouquet of flowers.

The video, which also showed the Al Nassr star right behind his daughter, was captioned: "Being a mom is the best thing in life. Happy days to all of us."



Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez receies flowers from daughter. — Instagram Story/@georginagio

The Portuguese footballer and his girlfriend often share snaps from their family outings and vacations on their social media, giving fans a peek into their lives and the beautiful places they get to explore together.

