Babar Azam on verge of surpassing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in T20I cricket

Babar is third on the list of most runs in the shortest format of the game

(Left to right): Babr Azam, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is on the verge of achieving another milestone in T20I cricket, which will help him surpass India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.



Babar currently has 3,823 runs in T20I cricket and is third on the list of most runs in the shortest format of the game.

Most runs in T20I cricket:

Virat Kohli: 4,037 (109 innings)

Rohit Sharma: 3,974 (143)

Babar Azam: 3,823 (107)

Pakistan will play a total of seven T20Is against Ireland and England this month, which provides a great opportunity for Babar to overtake the Indian duo.

Babar needs only 151 runs to equal the runs scored by Sharma, whereas 215 runs will take him past Kohli.

Earlier today, the Pakistan team left for Dublin, Ireland, from Lahore via Dubai.

Pakistan team will play three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England. After the England series, Pakistan will leave for the United States to feature in the T20 World Cup.

The 18-player squad, which was announced for Ireland and England T20Is, will be reduced to 15 players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I against England on May 22.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan's schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of Ireland

May 10: First T20I at Clontarf

May 12: Second T20I at Clontarf

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill