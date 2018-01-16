Five security forces personnel martyred in gun attack in Balochistan’s Kech

The deceased include Constable Zakir, Lance Naik Masood, sepoy Farhanullah, sepoy Shehbaz and sepoy Masood-File Photo

QUETTA: Five security personnel were martyred when their vehicle was fired at and then overturned in the Shapak area of Kech district in Balochistan.

According to Levies officials, six other personnel were injured in the incident.

The deceased include Constable Zakir, Lance Naik Masood, sepoy Farhanullah, sepoy Shehbaz and sepoy Masood.

Militancy in the province has claimed the lives of many security forces officials, which routinely come under attack.

At least six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured on January 10 in a suicide bombing near the Balochistan Assembly building in Quetta, police said.

The attacker blew himself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital's high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.