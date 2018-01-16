Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Five security forces personnel martyred in gun attack in Balochistan’s Kech

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

The deceased include Constable Zakir, Lance Naik Masood, sepoy Farhanullah, sepoy Shehbaz and sepoy Masood-File Photo

QUETTA: Five security personnel were martyred when their vehicle was fired at and then overturned in the Shapak area of Kech district in Balochistan.

According to Levies officials, six other personnel were injured in the incident.

The deceased include Constable Zakir, Lance Naik Masood, sepoy Farhanullah, sepoy Shehbaz and sepoy Masood.

Militancy in the province has claimed the lives of many security forces officials, which routinely come under attack.

Six, including four security personnel, martyred in Quetta suicide bombing

17 others injured after bomber targets police truck, just 300 metres from the Balochistan Assembly

At least six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured on January 10 in a suicide bombing near the Balochistan Assembly building in Quetta, police said.

The attacker blew himself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital's high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

 Updated 41 minutes ago
NAB team in London to probe Sharif family assets

NAB team in London to probe Sharif family assets

 Updated an hour ago
Accountability court begins corruption proceedings against Nawaz, family

Accountability court begins corruption proceedings against Nawaz, family

Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab government to provide full security for PAT's Jan 17 protest

Punjab government to provide full security for PAT's Jan 17 protest

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will make Intezar murder case an example, says Sindh home minister

Will make Intezar murder case an example, says Sindh home minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan: Dastgir

Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan: Dastgir

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Police arrest man resembling Kasur rape-murder suspect: sources

Police arrest man resembling Kasur rape-murder suspect: sources

 Updated 12 hours ago
PIA privatisation process to be finalised by April 15: Daniyal Aziz

PIA privatisation process to be finalised by April 15: Daniyal Aziz

 Updated 11 hours ago
ATCs sentence two to 21 years each for possessing arms, explosives in Karachi

ATCs sentence two to 21 years each for possessing arms, explosives in Karachi

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM