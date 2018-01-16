Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells has said that the United States considers Pakistan’s enemy as its own enemy.

She was speaking to senior journalist Hamid Mir on Tuesday morning.



Mir informed that the US diplomat also said that the US doesn’t support the separation movement in Balochistan.

Wells also stated that the US desires to continue the longstanding bilateral partnership with Islamabad, according to Mir.

Earlier on Monday, Wells called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Office. She was accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council and US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale.

Noting the importance of the longstanding bilateral relationship, Wells acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in eradicating terrorism and conveyed the US desire to work with Pakistan in furthering the shared objectives of stabilizing Afghanistan. She argued that as an immediate neighbour and important country of the region, Pakistan's support was critical to the success of the US strategy for Afghanistan.

To this end, Ambassador Wells underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation between the two sides to improve coordination in counter-terrorism efforts.

The two sides agreed that all initiatives owned and led by the Afghans for seeking a peaceful solution should be supported by the regional countries. Pakistan's positive role in several peace initiatives was appreciated.

This is third visit by Wells to Pakistan since August 2017 and the first of a senior US government official following the US president's Twitter outburst against Pakistan earlier this month.