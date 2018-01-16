10 years on, TTP claims Benazir murder responsibility in new book

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the killing of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, according to a newly-released book by the proscribed terror group.



The book, titled 'Inqilab Mehsood South Waziristan — From British Raj to American Imperialism’, is 689 pages long and has been penned by TTP leader Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali.

Former prime minister Benazir was murdered in a gun-and-suicide-bomb attack at Liqauat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 during former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

The book stated that the banned terror group had sent two suicide attackers named Bilal and Ikramullah for the attack.

Bilal opened fire at Benazir first and then detonated the suicide vest. Following the incident, Ikramullah fled from the site and to this date roams free.

The book refers to the time Benazir returned to Pakistan to lead her party in 2008 elections, stating that the attack on her procession at Karsaz on October 18, 2007 was carried out upon the then group’s chief Baitullah Mehsud's orders.



The recently released book said that, despite the attack on Benazir in Karachi, the government did not take adequate measures for the security of the Pakistan People’s Party leader, which made her an easy target.

Baitullah Mehsud had denied any part in the attack on Benazir, calling it against the Pashtun customs. The officials, especially the Federal Investigation Agency, always maintained its stance that she was murdered by the Taliban.



