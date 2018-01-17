Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
WATCH: Will Ferrell’s bizarre interview of Roger Federer

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

Will Ferrell bombards Roger Federer with a series of weird questions 

Hollywood icon Will Ferrell did a bizarre interview of Roger Federer at the end of the Swiss star’s win in the Australian Open first round.

After the tennis maestro outclassed Aljaz Bedene by 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, Ferrell walked onto the court and what followed were the weirdest ever questions thrown at Federer.

Ferrell: …Quick question Roger, you’re 36-years-old, you seem ageless, are you a witch or a vampire?

Federer: Ahh I don’t like those.

Ferrell: There’s a rumour in the men’s locker room that you love coming to play in Melbourne and your secret to fitness is you only eat wombat meat. Is that true?

Federer: That is untrue. I have not (eaten it). Should I? 

Watch the rest of it here:


