KP CM visits Asma’s bereaved family in Mardan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak visited on Thursday the bereaved family of three-year-old Asma, who was allegedly raped then murdered in Mardan. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

MARDAN: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak visited the bereaved family of four-year-old Asma on Thursday. The minor was allegedly raped then murdered in Mardan.

The CM assured the family that all possible help will be extended to them.

Moreover, District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar has demanded that authorities add clauses of rape and terrorism in the case and arrest the suspects within 24 hours.

Asma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found the next day at 3pm after efforts by the police and the family, KP IG Salahuddin Mehsud said on Wednesday.

The body was reportedly found in sugarcane fields.

While speaking to media, Mehsud confirmed that the minor girl found dead in Mardan's Gujar Garhi area was strangled to death, but added that the post-mortem report points towards sexual assault.

“Looks like the culprit’s intention was to sexually assault [the minor],” he told media while detailing the incident. The minor’s post-mortem also shows signs of torture, the IG said.