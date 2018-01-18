Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

KP CM visits Asma’s bereaved family in Mardan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak visited on Thursday the bereaved family of three-year-old Asma, who was allegedly raped then murdered in Mardan. Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

MARDAN: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak visited the bereaved family of four-year-old Asma on Thursday. The minor was allegedly raped then murdered in Mardan.

The CM assured the family that all possible help will be extended to them.

Moreover, District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar has demanded that authorities add clauses of rape and terrorism in the case and arrest the suspects within 24 hours.

Post-mortem points to rape before murder of minor in Mardan: IG KP

Aasma went missing on Jan 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan and was found the next day after efforts by police and family, the IG said

Asma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found the next day at 3pm after efforts by the police and the family, KP IG Salahuddin Mehsud said on Wednesday.

The body was reportedly found in sugarcane fields.

While speaking to media, Mehsud confirmed that the minor girl found dead in Mardan's Gujar Garhi area was strangled to death, but added that the post-mortem report points towards sexual assault.

“Looks like the culprit’s intention was to sexually assault [the minor],” he told media while detailing the incident. The minor’s post-mortem also shows signs of torture, the IG said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

One dead, many injured in grenade attack in Karachi’s Kharadar

One dead, many injured in grenade attack in Karachi’s Kharadar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two polio workers gunned down in Quetta

Two polio workers gunned down in Quetta

Updated 2 hours ago
NA condemns Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed's 'anti-Parliament' remarks

NA condemns Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed's 'anti-Parliament' remarks

Updated 3 hours ago
PPP will never endorse disrespecting Parliament: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP will never endorse disrespecting Parliament: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 16 hours ago
Bilawal orders inquiry into killing of Waziristan youth in 'police shootout'

Bilawal orders inquiry into killing of Waziristan youth in 'police shootout'

Updated 4 hours ago
Imran Khan holds news conference to make ‘explosive revelations’

Imran Khan holds news conference to make ‘explosive revelations’

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Two women martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

Two women martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sindh IG AD Khawaja to continue on post, rules Supreme Court

Sindh IG AD Khawaja to continue on post, rules Supreme Court

Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz chairs party meeting at Jati Umra

Nawaz chairs party meeting at Jati Umra

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM