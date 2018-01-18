Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Web Desk

CJP heads Judicial Commission meeting

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar headed a meeting of the Judicial Commission on Thursday.

According to sources, recommendation of making Justice Yawar Ali Khan the chief justice of Lahore High Court came under discussion during the meeting. The Judicial Commission also recommended that the incumbent chief justice of LHC, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, be made a judge of the Supreme Court.

Moreover, sources said the Judicial Commission would also discuss Sindh High Court’s request for the appointment of six additional judges for a year.

As per sources, SHC has given six names for the appointment of additional judges – Irshad Shah, Agha Faisal, Shams Abbasi, Amjad Sahto, Kausar Sultans and Adnan Chaudhry. 

