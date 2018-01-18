Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
APP

Pakistan, Iran to restart fortnightly passenger train service

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways and Iranian Railways have decided to restart a fortnightly passenger train between the two countries before Muharram.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting of railway authorities of the two countries.

It was decided that train would go to either Mashhad or Qom in Iran.

The regular running of 15 freight trains, on the demand of merchants, between Quetta and Zahedan was also discussed in the meeting.

The proposed dates for trains would be shared by Iran at a later date.

The up-gradation of Spezand and Taftan (ML-III) sections was also discussed during the meeting.

Usually, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran is imported via road.

The Pakistan Railways has now proposed for specialised containers to transport LPG from Iran.

The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train also came under discussion during the meeting between the railway authorities of the two countries. 


