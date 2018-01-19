SSP Rao Anwar submits Naqeebullah's 'criminal record' to probe body

SSP Rao Anwar appeared before the inquiry committee today. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: SSP Malir Rao Anwar appeared before a departmental inquiry committee on Friday in relation to the controversial killing of a suspected terrorist in a police encounter.

SSP Anwar, in a media talk on January 13, had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter at Shah Latif Town.

Later, it was revealed that the deceased 'terrorists' included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.



Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.



Appearing before the committee today, Anwar submitted the deceased's criminal record to the investigators.

He said a kidnapping for ransom case against Naqeebullah, registered in 2014, has been discovered.

The SSP, while interacting with the media, asked why the deceased's family did not submit a missing person application in any police station if he did disappear on Jan 3.

Anwar alleged that revenge is being taken against him for taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Separately, DIG East Sultan Khwaja said the committee will submit its report to the Sindh IG in three days. He added that the deceased's family has been informed of recording their statement and since this is an open inquiry, any eyewitness can come forward to record his or her statement.

Late Thursday, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that a three-member committee has been formed to probe the suspected extrajudicial killing.

Speaking on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Thursday night, Siyal said if SSP Anwar fails to satisfy the committee, he too will not remain on his post.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Siyal to conduct an inquiry into the controversial killing.

SSP Anwar informed Geo News on Thursday that Naseemullah's real name was Naqeebullah and he was a wanted man living in Hub after arriving from DI Khan.



He also dismissed the social media campaign in the deceased's favour and stuck to his stance that he was a terrorist.



However, acquaintances and relatives of the deceased dispute the claim and term the incident an extrajudicial murder.

Speaking to Geo News earlier, relatives of Naseemullah said that the deceased came to Karachi from South Waziristan one year ago and ran a clothing shop at Al-Asif Square, and was not involved in any unlawful activities.



Funeral prayers

The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered in his native city of Tank, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Thursday evening.

A large number of people from Mehsud and Burki tribes attended the prayers, at which relatives and friends of the deceased were seen overwhelmed by grief and sorrow.

Protests were held over the suspected extrajudicial killing in Tank, Bannu, Zhob and DI Khan.

The protesters demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take a suo motu notice of the incident and form a judicial commission to probe into it.

Naseemullah will be laid to rest in South Waziristan today.

Various student groups plan to take out a protest today at Karachi's Superhighway against the incident.

Imran condemns Naseemullah's killing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan denounced Naseemullah's killing as "utterly condemnable."

"Punjab police's brutal "encounters" are well documented. Sindh's highly politicised police is no better," he said in a tweet.