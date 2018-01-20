Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 20 2018
Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

SM Zafar/File photo

LAHORE: Veteran lawyer and senior politician Senator SM Zafar has announced to quit politics.

The seasoned politician was part of the PML-Q and representing the party as a senator in the Upper House.

In a press release issued Friday, SM Zafar said he had informed the party leadership of his decision to quit politics for good in December last year and had also refused to perform any function in the party.

In his statement, the noted lawyer and human rights activist said he also met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, to whom he explained reasons why he was retiring from politics. Both the leaders honoured the decision and also appreciated his contributions.

SM Zafar will continue expressing his views as an independent analyst.

