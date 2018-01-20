Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

I’m not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared by a wire: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif mocked Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri on getting frightened by a loud bang, which appeared to be a short circuit during one of Qadri's speeches in 2014. 

While addressing a rally in Haripur, Nawaz said he was not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared of a mere electricity wire.

The incident Nawaz was referring to was a public gathering on August 8, 2014. Qadri was checking papers for a speech when a loud bang startled the PAT chief, making him jump from his chair. However, he returned to his position after the situation was resolved.

Nawaz flays opposition, says PML-N built motorway in KP

Announces free housing scheme for poor after victory in 2018 polls

During his speech on Saturday, Nawaz also criticised the joint opposition rally held in Lahore a few days back. The deposed prime minister said opposition’s politics was rejected by the people.

Nawaz also spoke about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan cursing the Parliament at the joint opposition rally, saying the latter curses the same assembly for which he contests elections and draws a salary from.

Mall Road protest: Former rivals join Qadri in bid to 'send Sharifs home'

PTI's Imran Khan and PPP's Asif Zardari join Qadri's anti-government rally to seek justice for victims of 2014 Model Town shootings

The rally Nawaz was referring to was carried out on January 17, when rival opposition parties joined hands with Qadri-led PAT in a bid to seek justice for victims of the 2014 shootings in Lahore's Model Town.

The allied opposition parties — which included the PTI, Pakistan People's Party, Awami Muslim League, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pak Sarzameen Party, and others — threatened to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government and had said they would announce their next course of action in the coming days.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intezar killing: SHC declines to nominate judge for judicial inquiry

Intezar killing: SHC declines to nominate judge for judicial inquiry

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Pakistan needs honest leadership, strong judiciary: CJP

Pakistan needs honest leadership, strong judiciary: CJP

Updated 5 hours ago
Hear me roar: PML-N's 'political lions' flanked by real one in rally

Hear me roar: PML-N’s ‘political lions’ flanked by real one in rally

 Updated 7 hours ago
Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Updated 7 hours ago
Challenge those cursing parliament to bring no-confidence motion: PM Abbasi

Challenge those cursing parliament to bring no-confidence motion: PM Abbasi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges

SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Latest

view all
