I’m not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared by a wire: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif mocked Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri on getting frightened by a loud bang, which appeared to be a short circuit during one of Qadri's speeches in 2014.



While addressing a rally in Haripur, Nawaz said he was not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared of a mere electricity wire.

The incident Nawaz was referring to was a public gathering on August 8, 2014. Qadri was checking papers for a speech when a loud bang startled the PAT chief, making him jump from his chair. However, he returned to his position after the situation was resolved.

During his speech on Saturday, Nawaz also criticised the joint opposition rally held in Lahore a few days back. The deposed prime minister said opposition’s politics was rejected by the people.

Nawaz also spoke about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan cursing the Parliament at the joint opposition rally, saying the latter curses the same assembly for which he contests elections and draws a salary from.

The rally Nawaz was referring to was carried out on January 17, when rival opposition parties joined hands with Qadri-led PAT in a bid to seek justice for victims of the 2014 shootings in Lahore's Model Town.

The allied opposition parties — which included the PTI, Pakistan People's Party, Awami Muslim League, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pak Sarzameen Party, and others — threatened to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government and had said they would announce their next course of action in the coming days.