Three officers suspended over police brutality incident on M9 motorway

The youth who was allegedly beaten up by policemen near the M9 motorway, Karachi, Pakistan, January 20, 2017. Geo.tv via Geo News

KARACHI: Three police officers, including a sub-inspector, were suspended Saturday night over the alleged torture of a youth here on the M9 motorway, Adeel Chandio — the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Malir — said in a statement.



A video of the victim of police brutality went viral on social media late night, wherein he can be seen sobbing. The security officers beat him up and snatched his money, the youth claimed, saying he had Rs. 1,000 on him at the time of the incident.

Notably shaken with fear, the youth said he was driving near the "5-star CNG pump" when he was stopped by police officers. He said, "They asked me, 'What are you doing here at this time of the night'?"

Then "they accused me of 'supplying' girls," he explained, referring to the policemen's assertion that he was part of a prostitution ring.

The youth noted that he told the security officials he had dropped off a colleague. "I work at a restaurant and I had gone to drop someone," he said.

"I only go to drop people from the restaurant," he stated, adding that they didn't "allow me to call anyone either".

When asked if the officers were wearing police uniforms, he responded in affirmative, adding that his mobile phone was safe.

Following the incident, Chandio released an official statement, confirming that the officers who misbehaved with the youth have been suspended.

