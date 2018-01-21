Justice suffering in Pakistan, says Bilawal Bhutto

In a tweet, Bilawal said the judiciary needs reforms. Photo: File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday criticised the state of the judicial system in the country and said justice is suffering.

In a tweet, he said that the judiciary needs reforms, giving an example of how the Law Reforms Commission headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has never met since 2015 while under the rules the committee has to meet four times a year.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday while addressing a seminar said an honest leadership can change the fate of the people, adding that the country needed an honest leadership, education and a strong judicial system.



The chief justice said that the judiciary in the country is completely independent and the nation should be proud of it.

Commenting on contempt of court notices, he said that the Supreme Court seldom try people for contempt despite being criticised so much.