Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Jan 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Cleared all payments with PCB, clarifies Peshawar Zalmi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champions Peshawar Zalmi clarified on Sunday that the team has cleared all its payments with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all its present energies are focused towards defending its title.

According to the Peshawar Zalmi Media Department, recent reports in media suggest that some franchises have failed to clear their dues with PCB. 

"Peshawar Zalmi would like to clarify that we on our part have cleared all the necessary fees and payments (including taxes) with PCB and no payments remain in balance."

"We at Peshawar Zalmi firmly believe that Pakistan Super League is the country’s biggest sports brand. We will continue with our efforts in not only supporting this mega event but also bringing back cricket to Pakistan," the statement added. 

Earlier, it was reported that with the third PSL edition just around the corner, the franchises are finding it difficult to lock deals with sponsors.

Reliable sources confirmed to Geo News that almost all the teams are struggling to get deals inked and time is running out.

Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

PSL franchises are finding it difficult to lock deals with sponsors: sources

“There are a few reasons, some are cricketing and some are political,” a source informed.

The reason behind the lukewarm response from sponsors, according to sources, is that there is no hype being initiated from the PSL secretariat about the event.

Sources further confirmed that despite the losses, at least three franchises have paid full money to the PCB for season three, while one has paid only the annual fees and sought time from the PCB to pay $600,000. Two others have not paid anything to the PCB yet.

PCB sources, meanwhile, said the board is trying to enforce PSL contracts with franchisees in order to facilitate the third edition of the tournament.

Two franchises are in default, which is creating financial difficulties for the PCB. As per rules, if they fail to make payments in time, the PCB can take control of the franchises, the PCB sources added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Nadal fights off gutsy Schwartzman to reach quarters

Nadal fights off gutsy Schwartzman to reach quarters

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Federer keeps hunt for Slam number 20 on track

Federer keeps hunt for Slam number 20 on track

 Updated 20 hours ago
North Korea says to send delegation to prepare for Olympics on Sunday: South Korea ministry

North Korea says to send delegation to prepare for Olympics on Sunday: South Korea ministry

 Updated 20 hours ago
Shoaib Malik ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand

Shoaib Malik ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand

 Updated 22 hours ago
Champion racers ready for Hub Rally at Max Dirt Arena

Champion racers ready for Hub Rally at Max Dirt Arena

 Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
Man United's Carrick to retire at season's end: Mourinho

Man United's Carrick to retire at season's end: Mourinho

 Updated 23 hours ago
Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

Updated 23 hours ago
Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM