Cleared all payments with PCB, clarifies Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champions Peshawar Zalmi clarified on Sunday that the team has cleared all its payments with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all its present energies are focused towards defending its title.

According to the Peshawar Zalmi Media Department, recent reports in media suggest that some franchises have failed to clear their dues with PCB.

"Peshawar Zalmi would like to clarify that we on our part have cleared all the necessary fees and payments (including taxes) with PCB and no payments remain in balance."

"We at Peshawar Zalmi firmly believe that Pakistan Super League is the country’s biggest sports brand. We will continue with our efforts in not only supporting this mega event but also bringing back cricket to Pakistan," the statement added.

Earlier, it was reported that with the third PSL edition just around the corner, the franchises are finding it difficult to lock deals with sponsors.

Reliable sources confirmed to Geo News that almost all the teams are struggling to get deals inked and time is running out.

“There are a few reasons, some are cricketing and some are political,” a source informed.



The reason behind the lukewarm response from sponsors, according to sources, is that there is no hype being initiated from the PSL secretariat about the event.

Sources further confirmed that despite the losses, at least three franchises have paid full money to the PCB for season three, while one has paid only the annual fees and sought time from the PCB to pay $600,000. Two others have not paid anything to the PCB yet.

PCB sources, meanwhile, said the board is trying to enforce PSL contracts with franchisees in order to facilitate the third edition of the tournament.

Two franchises are in default, which is creating financial difficulties for the PCB. As per rules, if they fail to make payments in time, the PCB can take control of the franchises, the PCB sources added.