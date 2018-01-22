Naqeebullah killing case: Police raid SSP Rao Anwar's residence

SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Police officials conducted a raid today at the residence of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar but failed to find him there.

Two individuals present at the residence were taken into custody and are being questioned, sources said.

SSP Anwar is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Mehsud, 27, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by SSP Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

An inquiry team, headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, was formed to probe the incident. The committee ordered the suspension of Anwar and other officials involved in the incident as well as placement of Anwar's name on the Exit Control List.

Anwar has already refused to appear before the inquiry committee after it summoned him at the DIG East's office at 11pm Sunday.

SSP Anwar has again been summoned by the inquiry body at 1pm today.

Speaking to Geo News earlier, Anwar had said that he will not appear at the DIG East's office.

Speaking to the media after Anwar's no-show, DIG East Sultan Khawaja had said that Anwar and his team were summoned today, but they did not appear, adding that the suspended official and his team members' phones are also switched off.



Appearing before the inquiry committee prior to his suspension, Anwar had claimed that Naqeebullah was wanted for an FIR registered in 2014 and was an affiliate of Qari Ahsaan, an incarcerated member of a banned outfit. However, DIG Khawaja refuted those claims saying that Ahsaan, when asked by the inquiry body, said Naqeebullah was not his partner.

The DIG said that the committee also visited the site of the suspected police encounter, adding that they continuously tried to contact Anwar, but could not succeed.



The DIG further said that they had a conversation with Naqeebullah's cousin on Sunday (today) as well and the police team will safely transport Naqeebullah's family to Karachi.



He said that they are in touch with Ghotki and Kashmore SSPs and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will hand over Naqeebullah's family to Sindh police.

The head of the probe committee also appointed Malir district's new SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani as investigating officer in the case.



Qaimkhani has been tasked to arrest Anwar, in case he fails to appear before the probe team.

Naqeebullah's family is at present en route to Karachi under police protection to record their statement with the inquiry committee and register a case.

Naqeebullah's father demands justice

Before leaving DI Khan for Karachi, Naqeebullah's father, Khan Mohammad, appealed to the prime minister, chief justice and the army chief to punish the murderers of his son.

Speaking to media here, Khan Mohammad said that his son was not a terrorist or miscreant; he was a kind-hearted person.



The victim's elder brother, Fareedullah, said, "I had given Rs0.5 million to my brother for business. If Naqeeb had Rs7 million, then why would I go to Dubai and our father work as labourer."

He said that his mother had named his brother Naqeebullah, but his father would lovingly call him Naseemullah. "Naqeeb, out of his love for his father, had his CNIC made under the name of Naseemullah."

Marjan Khan, Naqeebullah's father-in-law, said that Naqeeb was quite a jolly and friendly person.