Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar refuses to appear before probe team

KARACHI: Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar has refused to appear before the inquiry committee formed to probe extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, after committee member DIG Sultan Khawaja asked him to appear at the DIG East's office at 11 pm on Sunday.



Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by SSP Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

An inquiry team, headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, was formed to probe the incident. The committee ordered the suspension of Anwar and other officials involved in the incident as well as placement of Anwar's name on the Exit Control List.

Anwar said that he will not appear at the DIG East's office.



He told Geo News that he has not yet made a decision regarding his appearance at the SSP's office at 1pm on Monday.

Khawaja, however, reached his office at 11pm. Speaking to media there, he said no [criminal] record was found of Naqeebullah from different police stations. "KP police have also not found any criminal record of him."

He said that they are not under any pressure on Anwar's issue and that they are only following the orders of the Supreme Court.

"If complaints are received then case will be registered, and action will be taken in the same way," he told reporters.

The DIG East said Anwar and his team was summoned today, but they did not appear. "Anwar and his team members phones are also switched off."

He maintained that the inquiry team wants to conduct transparent investigations [into Naqeebullah's killing] and listen to Anwar.

Earlier in the evening, DIG Sultan Khawaja said the probe body will again meet at the office of the DIG East at 11pm to refute Anwar's earlier claims of not being summoned by the committee.



He said that Anwar appeared before the probe body, formed on the orders of the inspector general (IG), on the first day for 15 minutes.

Anwar claimed that Naqeebullah was wanted for an FIR registered in 2014 and was an affiliate of Qari Ahsaan, an inmate at Karachi central prison, Khawaja said, adding that Ahsaan, when asked, Ahsaan said his crime partner Naqeebullah, was someone else.

The DIG said that the committee also visited the site of the suspected police encounter, adding that they continuously tried to contact Anwar, but could not succeed.

The committee met on the second day and this evening as well, Khawaja told Geo News. "Rao Anwar is neither picking up phone calls, nor is he appearing before the probe body, which is why a written notice had to be sent to him."

He said that SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani has been tasked to present Anwar, adding that tomorrow is a meeting summoned by the Additional IG, wherein Anwar has to appear along with his team.

"Anwar has asked all the officers to switch off their phones and run away," he said, adding that it will be proven before the media whether or not Anwar appears.

The DIG further said that they had a conversation with Naqeebullah's cousin on Sunday (today) as well and the police team will safely transport Naqeebullah's family to Karachi.

He said that they are in touch with Ghotki and Kashmore SSPs and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will hand over Naqeebullah's family to Sindh police.

'Murder case to be lodged against Anwar, others'

Speaking to media, Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi said a murder case will be registered against Anwar, station house officer (SHO) of Shah Latif Town and the police party involved in the extrajudicial murder.



He said a member of Naqeebullah's family would become complainant in the case.

Abbasi said Naqeebullah's cousin has been en route to Karachi, along with the victim's family and that they have been provided security by the KP police.

Abbasi also appointed Malir district's new SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani as investigating officer in the case.

Qaimkhani has been tasked to arrest Anwar, in case he fails to appear before the probe team.

