Aisam faces Bryan brothers in Australian Open doubles quarterfinals

Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski will face the famed American duo of Mike and Bob Bryan in the Australian Open men’s doubles quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Aisam and Matkowski were given a walkover into the quarterfinals after the pair of Radu Albot and Hyeon Chung retired in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The 15th seeded duo of Aisam and Matkowski will take on the Bryan brothers at Rod Laver Arena at 11am Melbourne time (5am Pakistan time).

“1st on tomorrow against the Bryan brothers @AustralianOpen 2018, looking fwd to play on the Rod Laver Arena for the first time,” tweeted Aisam earlier today.

Meanwhile, veterans Lleyton Hewitt and Sam Groth breezed into the doubles quarterfinals after their opponents Pablo Andujar and Albert Ramos-Vinolas retired in the third round.

Hewitt, 36, was coerced out of retirement by his friend Groth to play alongside him in what will be his farewell tournament.

