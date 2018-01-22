Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says investigation officer

KARACHI: SSP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani said on Monday that suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his associates will be arrested if they fail to cooperate with the police.



Anwar is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

A committee formed to probe the killing of Naqeebullah found the 27-year-old innocent. It termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless. In its report, the committee also stated that there was no proof that Naqeebullah was a terrorist.

While speaking with journalists, Qaimkhani said strict departmental action will be taken against people found involved in the case.

The official said that the police have been unable to contact the former Malir SSP.

Qaimkhani informed that senior officials tried to contact Anwar through various sources, but to no avail. He added that notice were also posted in this purpose.

"This is the first part of the process, whatever will happen, it will be according to the law and all legal criteria will be fulfilled," he said.

SSP Qaimkhani said that the case will be investigated on merit, and no pressure of anyone will be taken by the department.

Will not appear before committee: Rao Anwar

Rao Anwar has announced that he will not appear before the probe team, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.

Anwar failed to appear before the probe committee and Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja today.

While referring to the probe committee, he said there was no point in going where there was no hope for justice.

Anwar alleged that a malicious campaign against him was being perpetuated and dismissed the allegation that he unlawfully held people under his custody.