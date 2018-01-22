Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says investigation officer

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

KARACHI: SSP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani said on Monday that suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his associates will be arrested if they fail to cooperate with the police.

Anwar is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

A committee formed to probe the killing of Naqeebullah found the 27-year-old innocent. It termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless. In its report, the committee also stated that there was no proof that Naqeebullah was a terrorist.

Sindh IG denies report of raid at Rao Anwar’s residence

Naqeebullah Mehsud's family en route to Karachi; Anwar summoned by inquiry committee at 1pm today

While speaking with journalists, Qaimkhani said strict departmental action will be taken against people found involved in the case.

The official said that the police have been unable to contact the former Malir SSP. 

Qaimkhani informed that senior officials tried to contact Anwar through various sources, but to no avail. He added that notice were also posted in this purpose.

"This is the first part of the process, whatever will happen, it will be according to the law and all legal criteria will be fulfilled," he said.

SSP Qaimkhani said that the case will be investigated on merit, and no pressure of anyone will be taken by the department.

Will not appear before committee: Rao Anwar

Rao Anwar has announced that he will not appear before the probe team, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.

Anwar failed to appear before the probe committee and Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja today. 

While referring to the probe committee, he said there was no point in going where there was no hope for justice. 

Anwar alleged that a malicious campaign against him was being perpetuated and dismissed the allegation that he unlawfully held people under his custody.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CM Punjab addresses press conference after NAB appearance

CM Punjab addresses press conference after NAB appearance

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

 Updated an hour ago
Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

 Updated 3 hours ago
Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
10-year-old boy beaten to death by cleric in Karachi

10-year-old boy beaten to death by cleric in Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Punjab University situation under control; VC vows action against perpetrators

Punjab University situation under control; VC vows action against perpetrators

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
More than 50 peacocks ‘mysteriously’ die in Thar

More than 50 peacocks ‘mysteriously’ die in Thar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Women on Wheels: Female riders get motorcycle subsidy in Punjab

Women on Wheels: Female riders get motorcycle subsidy in Punjab

 Updated 5 hours ago
More than 1,100 Pakistanis paid for Axact degrees

More than 1,100 Pakistanis paid for Axact degrees

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM