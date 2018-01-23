Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS Gen Bajwa inaugurates Army Institute of Military History

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa reviewing the AIMH. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated on Tuesday the Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) during a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, GHQ. 

A high number of senior serving and retired military officers attended the ceremony, including former army chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former ISI chief Lt Gen Ahmad Shuja Pasha. 

Former COAS Gen Kayani (right) and former ISI chief Lt Gen Pasha (2nd right, 2nd row). 

AIMH has been established to record, archive, preserve and compile the history of Pakistan Army and act as a centre of excellence for the study of military history in the country, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement. 

Army Museum Lahore opens for public

The museum consists of various sections depicting Pakistan's history vis-a-vis the army

The COAS also appreciated the founding team of AIMH and hoped the institute would "go a long way in preserving and keeping alive the glorious history and heritage of Pakistan Army".

In September last year, the COAS had inaugurated the Army Museum Lahore.

The museum depicts the history and heritage of Pakistan through various sections titled Rebirth of a Nation, Quaid and Armed Forces, Shuhada Corner, Nishan-e-Haider Gallery, Life at Highest Battlefield Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, Nation Building Efforts and White of the Flag.

Earlier, in August, the army opened its Rawalpindi Museum to the public while celebrating the country’s 71st Independence Day.

Pak Army's Museum in Rawalpindi opens to overwhelming patriotic response

Throngs of patriotic citizens swarmed the museum, which has on display numerous attractions

The museum has special areas dedicated to those army officers who fought and lost their lives to terrorism, a Kashmir corner, a gallery devoted to the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, and a Pakistan-India War Story corner.

