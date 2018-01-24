Can't connect right now! retry
CSC Lt Gen Asim Bajwa witnesses passing-out parade of FC Special Ops Balochistan

KHUZDAR: The passing-out parade and badge-wearing ceremony of the Special Operations Wing of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) was held at Khuzdar, said a statement from the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa was the chief guest at the ceremony, where passing out soldiers demonstrated various training skills, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

CSC Lt Gen Asim Bajwa lauded the professional skills of the soldiers 

Lauding the professional skills of the soldiers, Lt Gen Asim Bajwa congratulated the passing out soldiers and said that the FC has an important role towards security of the province, according to the ISPR.

The FC has an important role in making the 'Khushhal Balochistan' program a success, he said.

IGFC South, senior civil and military officials, tribal heads and other guests attended the ceremony, said the ISPR.

