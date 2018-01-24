Former LHC judge Asghar Haider appointed as NAB prosecutor general

ISLAMABAD: Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Syed Asghar Haider has been appointed as the new Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Notification regarding the appointment

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification regarding the appointment on Wednesday.

The appointment ends the longstanding impasse between the NAB and federal government, which had prompted the Supreme Court to take notice of the delay in the appointment of the NAB prosecutor general.

During hearing of the case earlier today, Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali apprised the three-member bench of the Supreme Court that the prime minister had recommended the name of Syed Asghar Haider as the new NAB prosecutor general.

He said that the law ministry had submitted a summary to the president in this regard and a notification would be issued soon.

On assurance of the attorney general, the three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of the suo motu notice case regarding non-functioning of tribunals and special courts.